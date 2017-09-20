ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss the rest of training camp after suffering a left hand injury in the team’s first preseason game.

The 33-year-old Steen was hurt against Dallas on Tuesday night and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He is entering his 10th season with the Blues and coming off a year in which he had 16 goals and 35 assists in 76 regular-season games.

The Blues are already without forward Zach Sanford, who will miss 5-6 months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester also has a left ankle fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

PENGUINS 6, RED WINGS 5: Justin Schultz scored 27 seconds into overtime, sending Pittsburgh to a preseason win at home.

Adam Johnson scored twice for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 13 saves for the win. Starter Matt Murray stopped 19 of 22 shots in two periods.

Gustav Nyquist scored two goals for Detroit.

LIGHTNING 4, HURRICANES 3: Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:28 into the second period to help Tampa Bay win at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sergachev, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was acquired in a trade with Montreal for Jonathan Drouin in June.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 3: Filip Chytil, the 21st pick in the June draft, scored 4:56 into overtime to lift the Rangers at New York.

Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider and David Desharnais also scored for the Rangers.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2: Johnny Boychuk and Andrew Ladd scored in the third period, powering the Islanders in a split-squad game at New York.

Devon Toews also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 17 saves in two periods.

Travis Konecny and TJ Brennan scored for the Flyers.

In the other split-squad game, Shayne Gostisbehere scored 57 seconds into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 win in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

