BANGOR — Industry analysts say the primary owner of the Bangor Mall is at risk of defaulting on an $80 million loan that uses the mall as collateral.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Simon Property Group of Indianapolis took out the loan in 2007 and has made only interest payments. The paper reported that the lender, Morgan Stanley Capital, turned the loan over in late August to a special servicer that handles troubled debts.

The mall was appraised at $128 million when Simon Property Group took out the loan. But a recent Morningstar Credit Ratings report valued the mall at only $66.6 million, and estimated that Simon Property Group has a 50 percent chance of defaulting.

The mall lost one of its four anchor tenants last spring. Leases for two other anchors face renewal soon.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.