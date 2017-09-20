Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a clinic in Portland, and civil liberties groups are suing to challenge a Maine law that prohibits nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives from performing abortions.

A Maine law requires that abortions be done by doctors only.

Joining the lawsuit are four nurse-midwives, two doctors and Maine Family Planning. The lead attorneys supporting the suit are the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Maine.

“This law significantly restricts patient access to abortion services in Maine, and prevents some Maine women from receiving an abortion from their regular primary and gynecological care provider,” according to a statement released on Wednesday by Planned Parenthood. “Today, while medication abortion is available via telemedicine in some cases, there are only three publicly accessible health centers in Maine where a woman can get an in-clinic abortion. If this medically unjustified restriction is blocked, that number will increase to at least 18 locations across this large, rural state. Today, some women living in northern Maine have to make a more than six-hour round-trip to Bangor for an abortion, even though there is a qualified, experienced (nurse-midwife) in their community ready to provide this care.”

Julia Kaye, staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said that abortion is being “singled out” from other health care.

“A woman who has decided to end her pregnancy should be able to get safe care from a qualified health care provider in her community, just like any other patient. Medically unjustified laws that single out abortion should never prevent qualified providers from serving their patients,” Kaye said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

