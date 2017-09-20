wrestling

Olympic medalist to lead clinic at York High School

Matt Lindland, the head coach of the USA Wrestling national Greco-Roman team, will conduct a high-level wrestling clinic at York High on Saturday, hosted by the school and the Hammerhead Wrestling Club.

Lindland was an Olympic silver medalist in 2000 and had a 22-9 career record as a mixed martial arts fighter, including a stint in the UFC from 2000-2005.

The clinic for wrestlers in grades 3-12 will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and costs $50 for wrestlers and $30 for coaches who preregister. To register, go to hammerheadwrestling.com. The cost is $60/$40 for registration on the day of the clinic if space is available.

Coaches who preregister are invited to a seminar with Lindland on Friday evening.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: Garbine Muguruza began her reign as No. 1 with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Monica Puig on Wednesday, earning a spot in the quarterfinals at Tokyo.

Muguruza took over at No. 1 from Karolina Pliskova, who also advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Magda Linette.

MOSELLE OPEN: German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk upset two-time champion Gilles Simon 6-4, 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarterfinals at Metz, France.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has not been cleared for 5-on-5 drills and the team will take a cautious approach in his return from his injured left knee.

The oft-injured Embiid played only 31 games last season and had surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus.

SOCCER

FIFA: Russia has regained its place on the FIFA Council, six months after Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was blocked from re-election.

UEFA member federations elected Alexei Sorokin, CEO of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee, by acclamation as one of their delegates to FIFA’s strategy-setting committee.

The seat, which runs through 2021, had been vacant since May, when Mutko was forced to step down.

ENGLAND: England women’s team coach Mark Sampson has been fired over “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior” involving players in a previous job.

The English Football Association says it was only made aware last week of the full report into Sampson’s conduct as a club coach at Bristol Academy in the Women’s Super League.

Sampson left Bristol in 2013 to take charge of England.

The FA says it believes there is “clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behavior by a coach.” The details weren’t disclosed.

CYCLING

ROAD WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Giro d’ Italia champion Tom Dumoulin won the time trial world title, beating runner-up Primoz Roglic and Tour de France winner Chris Froome in Norway.

– Staff and news service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.