SCARBOROUGH — Leah Dickman scored early in the game from Molly Murnane and Scarbororough went on to a 2-0 victory against Deering in an SMAA girls’ soccer match Wednesday night.

The Red Storm (6-0) led 1-0 at halftime and added to their lead on a goal by Gaby Panagakos with 10 minutes remaining from Caitlin McCaffery.

Isabelle King of Yarmouth chases the ball down the field ahead of Katie Beth Dunham of Cape Elizabeth during Yarmouth's 4-1 victory Wednesday in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game at Yarmouth High.

Gianna Charest made 13 saves for Deering (1-3-2).

HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Javona Philbrook scored two goals as the Knights (3-3) shut out the Lions (0-4) at Charleston.

Philbrook broke the scoring 2:55 into the game, then added her second at 18:45 to give the Knights a 2-0 halftime lead. Hannah Goulet added a goal with 13:35 remaining.

GORHAM 7, BIDDEFORD 0: Hallie Shiers and Emma Forgues scored twice each as the Rams (4-1-1) pulled away from Biddeford (1-5) at Gorham.

Courtney Cushing added a goal and two assists, and Lexie Fotter and Olivia Michaud added goals.

NOBLE 7, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 1: Isabella Reil had four goals and an assist as the Knights (4-1-1) cruised past the Lions (0-6) at Portland.

Samantha Couture, Olivia Hersom and Sara Colintoni added goals for Noble, which led 3-1 at halftime. Catherine Reid scored and Carly Beaulieu made 14 saves for Maine Girls’ Academy.

WINTHROP 2, BOOTHBAY REGION 1: Aaliya Wilson-Falcone’s second goal of the game came on a penalty kick in extra time to lift the Ramblers (3-4) over Boothbay Region (2-5) at Winthrop.

Samantha Moody made one save for Winthrop.

Reagan Cola scored for the Seahawks.

LISBON 2, HALL-DALE 1: Destiny Deschaines scored with under 10 minutes remaining to snap a tie and the Greyhounds (4-2-1) went on to defeat Hall-Dale (3-3-1) at Farmingdale.

Sabrina Freeman scored and Riley Johnson made 13 saves for the Bulldogs, including one on a penalty kick to keep the game tied late in the second half.

Kiley Merritt opened the scoring for Lisbon.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, MASSABESIC 0: Natalie Profenno scored four times to lead the Trojans (1-5) to their first victory of the season, defeating Massabesic (0-5) at Saco.

Profenno registered three breakaway goals to forge a 3-0 halftime lead. Profenno, Mary Halle and Alyanna Beaudoin added second-half goals, with Beaudoin and Hannah Niles registering two assists each. Shannon Roche also had an assist.

Dana Sirois finished with five saves for Thornton. Julia Blackington had 18 for the Mustangs.

CHEVERUS 2, WESTBROOK 0: Emma Gallant scored 8:10 into the first half from Mackenzie Johnston and the Stags (5-1) went on to beat the Blue Blazes (2-4) at Portland.

Lauren Jordan doubled Cheverus’ lead six minutes into the second half with an unassisted goal.

Michaela Russell stopped 14 shots for Westbrook.

MARSHWOOD 2, FALMOUTH 0: Ella Nelson scored 59 seconds into the game off a pass from Casey Perry and the Hawks (5-0-1) went on to shut out the Yachtsmen (2-4) at Falmouth.

Perry added an unassisted goal early in the second half and Nathalie Clavette made six saves for Marshwood.

FIELD HOCKEY

BONNY EAGLE 3, PORTLAND 1: Riley Hancock broke a 1-1 tie with under 10 minutes left in the first half, converting Samantha Averill’s second assist of the game as Bonny Eagle (2-6) defeated the Bulldogs (0-6) at Portland.

Sadie Denico put the Scots ahead 1-0 after 10 minutes, with Portland tying the score when Jaidyn Appel scored from Sydney Gilbert.

Arianna Mejias completed the scoring with a second-half goal from Mya Daniels.

Chloe Owen of Bonny Eagle made four saves; Jada McIlwain had 11 for Portland.

YARMOUTH 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: The Clippers (6-1) scored two goals in the first half and two in the second to defeat the Capers (2-4) at Yarmouth.

Kyaira Grondin and Sophia McGrath scored to give Yarmouth a 2-0 halftime lead. Lydia Guay extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second half and Emelie Martin added a goal with 16 minutes remaining.

YORK 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Bailey Oliver took a cross from Jessa Smith and scored with 6:01 left in overtime to lift the Wildcats (6-1) past the Raiders (2-5) at Fryeburg.

Julianna Kiklis made three saves for York. Bridget Fahey stopped seven shots for Fryeburg.

LAKE REGION 1, GREELY 0: Delaney Meserve scored an unassisted goal with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Lakers (3-4) over the Rangers (2-4-1) at Naples.

Kylie Rogers made four saves for Greely.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, WAYNFLETE/MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 0: Sarah Thayer scored early in the first half from Maegan Dyer, and the Seagulls (1-4-1) beat the Flyers (0-4) at Old Orchard Beach.

Dyer made it 2-0 midway through the second half, scoring unassisted.

BOYS SOCCER

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3, HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 1: Micah LaSalle broke a 1-1 tie, scoring with 27 minutes remaining to lift the Lions (3-2) past the Knights (0-4) at Charleston.

After Caleb Hall gave the Knights a 1-0 lead midway through the first half, Christian Patterson tied it a minute into the second for Greater Portland Christian. Calvin Lane added a late goal for the Lions.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 3, HERMON 3: A scoreless first half turned into a wild second as MCI (2-3-1) and Hermon (2-3-1) tied at Pittsfield.

NOTES

YARMOUTH: Coach Mike Hagerty collected his 250th boys’ soccer coaching victory with the school Tuesday when the Clippers defeated Poland, 7-0.

