Pittsfield construction company Cianbro Corp. has received a $17 million contract from the federal government for work in Kittery at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The award came from U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command to repair or modernize wharf structures to restore their load-carrying capacity of the crane rail system along the waterfront. The contract also calls for providing corrosion protection of the wharf to allow for its optimal use.

Last November the company received a $28 million contract to perform similar work.

