PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Maine’s independent U.S. Sen. Angus King has joined a group of Democratic senators in co-sponsoring legislation that would move federal Election Day to the weekend.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who introduced the Weekend Voting Act, says moving Election Day from the first Tuesday in November to the first full weekend would make it easier for more people to vote

Reed says Tuesday voting is an outdated and arcane practice established in 1845 because it was easiest for farmers who traveled by horse and buggy.

He cites research that finds the most consistent reason Americans don’t vote is that they’re too busy or couldn’t get time off.

The legislation is co-sponsored by several other Democratic senators, including Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

A similar bill was introduced in the House in 2015 but was not voted on.

