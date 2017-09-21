The Equifax data breach is not only a nightmare for all of the people involved, it also has become a money-maker for the three major credit-reporting services. They all want your Social Security number and a credit card number to put a freeze on your credit.

If you have a computer, you can put in your information, including credit card, Social Security number, etc., and be at risk again. If you do it by mail, and if the actual credit bureau receives it, you are still at risk because all your information is there.

So, we are all damned if we do and damned if we don’t freeze everything. Welcome to the wonderful world of consumerism, where greed is the main ingredient. Anyone frustrated yet?

Carla Pelletier

Wells

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.