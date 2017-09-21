In September 2012, there was an electrical fire in my daughter’s classroom at Hall School. Fortunately, the fire occurred at night and no one was injured.

We need to repair and renovate all four of Portland’s most rundown elementary schools now. We cannot wait any longer in hopes of getting state funding.

The city needs to make this a top priority. Even though this doesn’t affect the schools my children attend now, I still support it. I just hope there are no catastrophic events while everyone is arguing about who’s paying for it.

Jennifer Tuchinsky

Portland

