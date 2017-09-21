A federal judge has sentenced a 33-year-old Lewiston man to five years in prison for robbing a credit union this year.

U.S. District Judge Jon Levy sentenced Brent Roaix on Wednesday. Roaix pleaded guilty in May.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Murphy said Roaix handed a bank teller a handwritten note demanding money on Jan. 25 at a Rainbow Federal Credit Union in Lewiston. The teller gave money to Roaix, who fled.

Murphy said Lewiston police found Roaix hiding in a nearby apartment, arrested him and recovered the stolen money.

Roaix faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The Sun Journal reported that Roaix faces sentencing in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Friday on 2014 robbery charges.

