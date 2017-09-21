LEWISTON – A Maine man who police say strangled two cats will avoid jail time if he pays a fine, completes community service, and attends mental health counseling.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that 47-year-old Michael Hermann of Greene agreed to the deal Monday. Hermann had previously been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say a woman dropped the cats off at Hermann’s house on March 23. Hermann said he had asked the woman not to bring the animals because his daughter is allergic to cats. Authorities say Hermann euthanized the cats in the woods.

Hermann has been ordered to pay $278 in restitution to an animal clinic, complete public service, attend mental counseling and avoid breaking the law over the next 18 months. He could be sentenced if he violates the agreement.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.