A national women’s advocacy group aimed at fighting and exposing sexism had a skyborne message for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Thursday.

The group, UltraViolet Action, commissioned the flight of a small airplane pulling a banner urging Collins to reject the most recent effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Collins, Don’t back down protect our care,” read the banner that was observed over Portland on Thursday.

In August, after Collins twice voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act, the group sponsored a similar flight thanking her for her votes.

“Earlier this year, Sen. Collins stood strong for Maine families in opposing the Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and taking a wrecking ball to our country’s healthcare system,” Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet Action, said in a prepared statement. “Now, it’s up to Sen. Collins to protect our care again. The Cassidy-Graham bill would be a disaster for Maine and the country, so Sen. Collins – don’t back down, keep protecting our care. The lives of Maine residents and millions more depend on it.”

