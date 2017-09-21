NEW HIRES

The University of Maine School of Law hired Jennifer Crane as director of advancement.

A 2005 graduate of Bowdoin College, Crane returned there in 2011 to work in the office of development and alumni relations. She brings diverse fundraising knowledge and experience.

Dawn Tufts joined Hussey Seating Co. as a financial analyst.

Tufts, of Sanford, is a graduate of Bentley University. She previously worked for another family-owned business, H.A. Mapes in Springvale.

Locations Real Estate Group announced three new hires.

Leah Gagne has joined Locations with extensive knowledge in sales and experience with larger parcel, farm and waterfront properties.

Anne Manning was hired with an extensive background in design and home construction. She is the co-founder and home design specialist at MGM Builders.

Jason McFarland also joined Locations. He brings experience with investment properties. In addition, he has owned multiple properties in the Greater Portland area.

Kristy Goodson joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as senior vice president, treasury services manager.

Goodson, of Concord, New Hampshire, will work with business customers across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Most recently, she worked as senior vice president and manager of treasury services and municipal banking at a New Hampshire-based financial institution.

PROMOTIONS

Lauren Chartier was promoted to marketing and events coordinator at Down East Enterprise Inc.

Chartier has worked for Down East since 2016, filling several roles as circulation assistant and production representative.

J.S. McCarthy Printers announced that Jonathan Tardiff was appointed president of J.S. McCarthy Co.

For the past 25 years, Tardiff has worked in the family business in various positions.

Montalvo, an industrial web services company in Gorham, announced three promotions.

Eric Champigny was promoted to a gauging technician.

Champigny joined Montalvo in February in a part-time position. He has two years of electronics experience. He previously worked with Enercon Technologies.

Josh Harriman was promoted to electronics and quality-control technician.

Harriman joined Montalvo in 2011, with two years of electronics experience. Previously, Harriman worked at Idexx and Metso Paper.

Jack Mastrogiacomo was promoted to a quality-control manager.

Mastrogiacomo joined Montalvo in 2016 and has over 30 years of experience. He previously worked with Boston Brands of Maine, Maine Oxy and Lab Medical Co.

Kayla Caron was promoted to associate at Scott Simons Architects.

A resident of Portland, Caron joined the firm in 2013 and has her master’s in architecture from Norwich University. She has worked on a variety of projects, with a focus on master planning, educational and library projects.

Burns & McDonnell has promoted Victor Elazegui to serve as a physical security specialist in the Northeast from its Portland office.

Elazegui is an ASIS board-certified physical security professional and has experience in physical security operations and management in the public and private industries.

