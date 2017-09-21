HOCKEY

Agostino scores the overtime goal as Bruins down Flyers in exhibition

Boston's Kenny Agostino, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with Brad Marchand during overtime of a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday in Boston. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Kenny Agostino’s goal with 1:40 left in overtime lifted the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL preseason game Thursday night.

Paul Postma also scored for Boston, which received a 30-save performance from Tukka Risk.

Reserve goaltender Alex Lyon took the loss for Philadelphia, allowing both Boston goals on 11 shots. Starter Brian Elliott stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first two periods.

SOCCER

COSTA TRANSFERS: Atletico Madrid and Chelsea announced they reached an agreement for the transfer of a Brazilian-born striker, Diego Costa, to the Spanish club.

Atletico said Chelsea gave the Spainish international permission to travel to Madrid in the coming days to take his medical and finalize the contract with his former club.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Referees will be able to call flagrant or technical fouls on defenders who dangerously close on jump shooters without allowing them space to land, as Zaza Pachulia of the Warriors did on the play that injured Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs in last season’s playoffs.

Officials also will make sure jump shooters are in their upward shooting motion when determining if a perimeter foul is worthy of free throws, which could cut down on James Harden’s attempts after he swings his arms into contact for the Rockets.

• The Memphis Grizzlies signed Ivan Rabb, the 35th draft pick overall, to a contract days before opening training camp.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Quarterback Cam Newton, still recovering from offseason rotator cuff surgery, was limited to mostly light throwing during practice as Carolina continued preparations for its game Sunday against New Orleans.

Newton is expected to start.

• The New York Jets signed linebacker David Bass, adding a veteran pass rusher to Coach Todd Bowles’ defense.

COLLEGE: Clemson lost its kicker, Greg Huegel, for the season when he was injured on the last play of practice. A defensive lineman rolled into his leg after he kicked during a two-minute drill.

• Nebraska abruptly fired Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst, citing a failure to improve the “on-field performance” by the Cornhuskers, who dropped to 1-2 in football for the second time in three years by losing at home to Northern Illinois.

TENNIS

MOSELLE OPEN: Second-seeded David Goffin hit 13 aces to rally past Nicolas Almagro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals at Metz, France.

Defending champion Lucas Pouille, who won his first title at the same tournament last year, lost to 86th-ranked Marius Copil of Romania, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

PAN PACIFIC: Barbora Strycova advanced to the quarterfinals at Tokyo by beating fourth-seeded Jo Konta, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Michigan officials are deciding whether to continue hosting the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, a state park and island that opponents say is negatively impacted by the annual event.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering whether to allow the race to continue after its current five-year contract expires after the 2018 race.

OWNER DIES: Bruce Leven, a self-made businessman whose sports car race teams won the Twelve Hours of Sebring three times in the 1980s, died in Seattle at age 79.

– Staff and news service report

