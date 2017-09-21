A Standish man was sentenced Thursday to more than five years in prison for possessing heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced 28-year-old Kyle Braga of Standish to five years and three months during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Portland.

In addition to a prison sentence, Braga was ordered to undergo three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on April 4, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

Court records show that Braga distributed cocaine on Jan. 20, 2016. Drug agents stopped his car and seized heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine from a magnetic box under the car.

