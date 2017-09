Wednesday was gloomy in southern Maine as outer bands from a former hurricane moved across New England. At least some people didn’t seem to mind. Surfers at Higgins Beach donned their wetsuits and dove into the breakers as the storm mostly fizzled in Maine, dropping less than an inch of rain.

Parts of New England could see more high seas and winds early next week as a result of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.