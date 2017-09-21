SOUTH BERWICK — Thomas Fitzgerald’s tiebreaking goal six minutes into the second half gave Falmouth a 2-1 win over Marshwood in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Thursday.

Marshwood’s Jason Janetos opened the scoring 16 minutes into the match, with an assist from Turner Goodenough. Nate Arrants answered eight minutes later.

Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana stopped eight shots for Falmouth (6-1), which has shut out five of its seven opponents. Chase Gagnon of Marshwood (4-4) recorded 15 saves.

GORHAM 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Kyle King scored two second-half goals to lead the Rams (5-1-1) past the Tigers (1-7) in Gorham.

Nolan Brown opened the scoring with 29:30 left in the second half off a pass from Ryan Farr. King’s first goal was assisted by Mike Knight with 22:52 remaining, and Farr set up King’s second goal less than two minutes later.

Clayton Bassingthwaite made eight saves for the shutout. Josh Nagle had 14 saves for Biddeford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, MASSABESIC 0: Brogan Searle-Belanger scored four goals and Chase Pierce added two as the Trojans (4-3) cruised past the Mustangs (0-7) in Saco.

Colten Brown got a late goal to complete the scoring for Thornton, which led 4-0 at halftime.

CHEVERUS 4, WESTBROOK 0: Luc Dionne scored twice in the second half to lead the Stags (5-2) over the Blue Blazes (2-5) in Westbrook.

Michael Nason also scored, and the Stags were aided by an own goal.

Kevin Ly stopped five shots for the shutout. Jacob Brackett and Kyle McKone combined to record 12 saves for Westbrook.

SCARBOROUGH 11, NOBLE 0: Brandon Wasser recorded a hat trick and the Red Storm (6-2) rolled past the Knights (0-8) in Scarborough.

Marco Manfra added two goals and four assists while helping Scarborough build a 7-0 halftime lead.

Justyn Sears, Ryan Jacquet and Nick Anderson also scored.

WELLS 6, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Ryan Harris scored three goals and Liam Bell added two as the Warriors (2-3-1) downed the Raiders (1-6) in Wells.

Spencer Poulin tallied the other goal and Eric Sousa stopped 14 shots for the Warriors.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 5, OCEANSIDE 0: Nate Simmons and Will Shaffer each had a goal and an assist as the Eagles (4-1-2) downed the Mariners (0-7) in Newcastle.

Nolen Michael, Gus Hunt and Jorge Pulido Fernandez also scored.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 5, A.R. GOULD 1: Evan Owen scored twice to lead the Breakers (5-1) past the Bears (1-4) in South Portland.

After Joseph Knowles gave Pine Tree a 1-0 lead, Damian Walter answered for A.R. Gould. But the Breakers got goals from Levi Miongo and Owen for a 3-1 halftime advantage.

Chris Amisi and Owen scored in the second half.

Liam Knowles stopped six shots for Pine Tree. Ernest Loranger had 13 saves for A.R. Gould.

