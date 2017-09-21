GORHAM — Logan Champlin scored with 10 minutes left to lead Massabesic to a 2-1 win over Gorham in a Class A South field hockey game Thursday.

Massabesic’s Lacey Bean scored 11 minutes into the first half. Gorham (4-4) tied it on a goal from Molly Barr with 18:37 remaining in the second half.

Jessica Dusseault made eight saves for Gorham, while Maddy Pomerleau had four saves for Massabesic (7-0).

BIDDEFORD 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Sarrah Marcotte scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the second half, as the Tigers (5-2) beat the Red Riots (3-5) in South Portland.

Biddeford took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half on a goal from Paige Laverriere. South Portland tied on a goal from Sarah Axelrod late in the half.

After Marcotte’s two goals gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead, Abby Allen added a late goal.

Abby Jellison made 25 saves for South Portland. Taylor Wildes had nine saves for Biddeford.

MARSHWOOD 2, DEERING 0: Leah Glidden and Madison Person scored in the second half to lift the Hawks (4-3) over the Rams (1-7) in South Berwick.

Corrin Hasty assisted on both Marshwood goals.

Maddalena Lapomarda made five saves for Deering.

WESTBROOK 3, NOBLE 0: Avery Tucker scored one goal and set up two more as the Blue Blazes (6-1) beat the Knights (1-6) in Westbrook.

Westbrook took an early 2-0 lead on goals by Tucker and Kaitlyn Talbot. Alexis Witham got the final goal with 41 seconds left.

Westbrook goalie Kimmy Goddard had to make only one save. Kaylee Mayotte stopped eight shots for Noble.

WINSLOW 3, LEAVITT 0: Cassie Demers made six saves, and Haley Ward, Silver Clukey and Abby Wright scored to lead the Black Raiders (7-0) to a win at home.

Bodhi Littlefield chipped in with two assists.

Hailey Demaschio made 10 saves for Leavitt (4-3).

MARANACOOK 3, WATERVILLE 1: Erin Bonenfant scored twice to spark the Black Bears (1-6) to a win in Readfield.

Abby Jacques got the other goal for Maranacook, and Alyssa Pratt made three saves.

Corinne Roger scored and Coby Dangler stopped 15 shots for Waterville (0-5-1).

MESSALONSKEE 8, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Katelyn Smith notched a hat trick for the Eagles (7-0) in a win at Hampden.

Chloe Tilley, Haley Lowell, Rylee Poulin and Ally Turner also scored. Julia Vigue made one save.

MT. VIEW 2, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Thurston Illingsworth and Maddy Knowlton scored to lead the Mustangs (1-6) to a win in South China.

Paige Leary scored for Erskine (3-4), with an assist from Olivia Kunish.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MORSE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Emily Martin scored both goals to lead the Shipbuilders (4-2-1) past the Panthers (1-6-1) in Bath.

Marissa Parks made 15 saves to record the shutout.

MESSALONSKEE 3, BANGOR 1: Lydia Bradfield scored twice and Eden Sisson got the other goal for the Eagles (5-1-1) in a win over the Rams (4-2-1) in Oakland.

Mya Chalmers, Amelia Bradfield and Shauna Clark each had an assist for the Eagles. Hannah DeGiudice made six saves.

Libby Spekhardt scored for Bangor.

WATERVILLE 5, BELFAST 1: Anika Elias scored three goals to lead the Purple Panthers (5-1-1) to a win in Waterville.

Junne Robertson-McIntire scored for Belfast (1-7).

WINSLOW 4, LAWRENCE 0: Sarah Guimond collected two goals and an assist to spark the Black Raiders (4-1) to a win in Winslow.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, FALMOUTH 0: Ceanne Lyon had four service aces and five blocks as the Clippers (6-1) swept the Yachtsmen (4-3) at Yarmouth, 25-10, 26-24, 26-24.

Kaitlyn Bennett finished with eight kills for Yarmouth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Molly Mawhinney recorded 12 kills as the Red Riots (3-3) beat the Scots (3-3) in South Portland.

Grace Rende had three kills and three assists for South Portland, which took the first two games, 25-21 and 25-11. Bonny Eagle won the third set 25-15, but Maria Degifico went on an eight-point serving run in the fourth set as South Portland closed out the match, 25-23.

Aja Austin notched four aces for Bonny Eagle. Mia Ferrante had four kills, two blocks and two aces.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, CHEVERUS 1: Laura Fortier had six kills to lead the Trojans (3-4) past the Stags (1-6) at Portland, 14-25, 25-14, 25-8, 25-6.

WINDHAM 3, MASSABESIC 0: Meghan Harmon recorded five aces and three blocks to lead the Eagles (2-5) past the Mustangs (1-7) in Windham, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.

Lydia Bodroe added three kills.

