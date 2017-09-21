A water main break has closed Route 1 in Scarborough between Hillcrest Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road, and the road will remain shut for the evening commute, the Portland Water District said Thursday.

The break was announced in a tweet about 12:45 p.m.

Michelle Clements, a spokeswoman for the water district, said motorists should avoid the area through Thursday evening. She said crews are working to pinpoint the leak on the 8-inch main.

She did not know yet whether customers’ water service has been affected. Roadwork is expected to be completed by about 8:30 p.m., Clements said.

Police reported the leak to the water district, she said.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.