A water main break has closed Route 1 in Scarborough between Hillcrest Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road, and the road will remain shut for the evening commute, the Portland Water District said Thursday.
The break was announced in a tweet about 12:45 p.m.
Michelle Clements, a spokeswoman for the water district, said motorists should avoid the area through Thursday evening. She said crews are working to pinpoint the leak on the 8-inch main.
She did not know yet whether customers’ water service has been affected. Roadwork is expected to be completed by about 8:30 p.m., Clements said.
Police reported the leak to the water district, she said.
This story will be updated.