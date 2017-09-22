GARDINER — York took advantage of Gardiner’s third turnover to score the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, earning a 17-14 victory in a Class C football game Friday night.

Dawson Gundlah, a junior backup running back, broke several tackles on his way to the go-ahead 15-yard run, stiff-arming the last defender.

“It wasn’t really designed, but once I saw the hole, I decided to take it,” Gundlah said. “I wasn’t really thinking. I wanted to get in.”

Gardiner (1-3) had taken a 14-10 lead late in the third quarter when Tanner Hebert caught a swing pass from Cole Heaberlin in the left flat and scored from 17 yards.

York improved to 2-2.

WESTBROOK 21, NOBLE 14: Kyle Champagne had 20 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and the Blue Blazes (2-2) opened a 21-7 halftime lead before holding off the Knights (1-3) in Westbrook.

Timyka Adams added a 2-yard touchdown run for Westbrook.

Matthew Beerworth had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Noble in the second quarter and added a 40-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Cantin in the fourth quarter.

SCARBOROUGH 63, MASSABESIC 14: Owen Garrard rushed for five touchdowns in the first half to lead the Red Storm (3-1) over the Mustangs (0-4) at Waterboro.

Massabesic’s Nicholas Roberge threw first-half touchdown passes to Cody Dudley and Simon Roberts.

Scarborough’s Jarett Flaker returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

BONNY EAGLE 48, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Connor Sirois threw three touchdown passes, and Arlo Pike and Alex Sprague each scored twice as the Scots (4-0) rolled past the Red Riots (2-2) in Standish.

Bonny Eagle opened a 34-0 halftime lead with the help of a 34-yard fumble return by Alex Smith, Sprague’s two touchdown runs, and two passes from Sirois to Pike.

Sirois completed 7 of 10 passes for 74 yards and was the Scots’ leading rusher with 94 yards on nine carries.

KENNEBUNK 54, GORHAM 8: Dante DeLorenzo rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, Alden Shields also scored two touchdowns and Zane Sullivan returned an interception for a touchdown as Kennebunk (4-0) rolled to a win in Gorham (2-2).

SKOWHEGAN 48, BRUNSWICK 29: Marcus Christopher passed for seven touchdowns – including four in the second half – as the Indians (3-1) beat the Dragons (0-4) in Brunswick.

Brunswick erased an early 14-0 deficit with the help of two touchdown runs apiece by Dalton Dickey and Owen Richardson. Dickey’s 53-yard run in the third quarter gave the Dragons a 29-28 lead.

Skowhegan quickly answered with a TD pass from Christopher to Jon Bell. Christopher then passed for two more touchdowns in a span of 59 seconds, including his third of the night to Cameron Barnes.

OCEANSIDE 28, OAK HILL 20: Michael Yates recovered a fumble inside the Oceanside 5 to stop a potential go-ahead drive by Oak Hill (2-2) in the fourth quarter, and Michael Norton Jr. rushed 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Mariners (2-2) beat the Raiders in Rockland.

Ben Ripley’s 47-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave Oceanside a 21-20 lead. Norton added a 28-yard touchdown run after the fumble recovery by Yates.

Cruz Poirier had 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders.

BOOTHBAY 13, MARANACOOK 6: Hunter Crocker caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Jay Hasch added a 5-yard TD run as the Seahawks (4-0) rallied past the Black Bears (3-1) in Boothbay Harbor.

MARSHWOOD 42, LAWRENCE 0: The Hawks (4-0) opened a 35-point halftime lead and defeated Lawrence (2-2) at South Berwick.

The Hawks pulled away with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Sam Cartmill caught a 35-yard pass from Tommy Springer on fourth-and-11 to help the Hawks to a 21-0 lead. Springer later scored on a 7-yard bootleg, and Matthew Goodwin returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown that made it 35-0.

Kyle Glidden ran for 98 yards on just six carries for Marshwood.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.