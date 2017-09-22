KITTERY — Kathleen McPherson scored to lead Traip Academy to a 1-0 victory against Old Orchard Beach in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer game Friday.

Sydney Auclair assisted on the goal for the Rangers (5-1-1).

Sommer Huntress recorded four saves for Traip. Caitlyn Cote stopped 19 shots for Old Orchard (3-2-1).

WINDHAM 1, NOBLE 1: Maggie Lloyd scored off a cross from Julia McKenna in the 68th minute to tie the game for the Eagles (5-1-1) against the Knights (4-1-2) at North Berwick.

Olivia Hersom gave Noble a 1-0 lead in the first half off a corner kick at 34:14.

Kaitlyn Roberts had six saves for the Eagles. Raegan Kelly stopped 10 shots for the Knights.

GREELY 7, LAKE REGION 3: Anna DeWolfe scored two goals in the first half to lead the Rangers (5-3) past the Lakers (0-5-1) at Naples.

Julia Martel, Courtney Sullivan, Logan Pray, Sawyer Dutch and Katie Steinberg also scored for Greely. Neva Leavitt had two goals and McKenzie Seibert added one for Lake Region.

Savanah Lemieux made three saves for the Rangers. Madison Rock stopped nine shots for the Lakers.

ST. DOMINIC 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Avery Lutrzykowski scored with less than a minute left in the first overtime as St. Dom’s (4-2-1) defeated the Hawks (2-5) at South Hiram.

Lutrzykowski gained the ball off a scrum at midfield, turned and dribbled past the defense to release the winning shot from the right side.

Brynn Hink gave Sacopee a 1-0 lead, scoring from Brenna Humphrey in the 29th minute. Madison Samson tied it with seconds left in regulation.

Hannah Kenney of the Saints and Kylie Day of Sacopee Valley each made five saves.

WAYNFLETE 9, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Ava Farrar scored five goals to lead the Flyers (3-2-1) over the Panthers (1-5) at Portland.

Lydia Giguere assisted Farrar on three straight goals to give Waynflete a 3-0 lead. Giguere also added two goals.

Ya Stockford and Kiley Callahan combined for one save for the shutout. Aisley Snell stopped 28 shots for NYA.

MADISON 5, LISBON 0: Ashley Emery scored three goals and added an assist to lead Madison (7-1) over the Greyhounds (4-3-1) at Lisbon Falls.

Sydney LeBlanc added two goals and Emily Edgerly had an assist. Lauren Hay finished with six saves for the shutout.

Anna Willey made seven saves for Lisbon.

SKOWHEGAN 6, CONY 0: Alyssa Everett had two goals and an assist to lead the Indians (1-6) at Augusta.

Josie Parker, Emma Duffy, Sydney Ames and Abby Bolvin added goals. Parker had an assist.

CHEVERUS 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Emma Gallant scored three goals to lead the Stags (6-1) past the Trojans (1-6) at Saco.

Gallant scored with 21:20 left in the first half, then added another goal four minutes later. She completed her scoring with 30 minutes remaining in the game to make it 3-0.

Hannah Niles scored with 14 minutes left and Dana Sirois recorded 15 saves for Thornton.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Kyle Patterson had three goals and an assist for the Red Riots (6-0-1) against the Rams (2-6) at South Portland.

Cooper Mehlhorne and Charlie Cronin each added a goal and an assist.

Riley Hasson had three saves for South Portland.

Will Kenneway and Quinn Battagliese combined to stop seven shots for Kennebunk.

GREELY 8, LAKE REGION 1: Quinn Molloy’s two first-half goals propelled the Rangers (3-3-1) to a 3-0 lead against Lake Region (1-6) at Cumberland.

Aiden Smith finished with two goals for Greely, and Hazael Tshituka, Silas Cunningham, A.J. Eisenhart and Jack Libby also scored. Tristen Chaine converted a penalty kick for the Lakers.

BANGOR 3, MESSALONSKEE 0: Dawson Charles had seven saves for the Eagles (2-4-1), who fell to the Rams (7-0) at Bangor.

Garth Berenyi scored twice for Bangor.

CONY 8, SKOWHEGAN 0: Brad Houston scored three goals to lead Cony (4-1-2) over the Indians (0-7) at Skowhegan.

FIELD HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 6, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Sophia McGrath and Kyaira Grondin each scored two goals to lead the Clippers (7-1) past the Panthers (4-4) at Yarmouth.

Cate Ralph and Maggie Gunville each added a goal for Yarmouth. Caroline Gepfert scored for NYA from Emelia McKenney.

Eliza Tod recorded 31 saves for the Panthers. Cayte Tillotson stopped four shots for the Clippers.

KENNEBUNK 1, FALMOUTH 0: Kaylee Gregoire scored from Lindsey Gregoire with 6:02 remaining in the first half as the Rams (4-3) downed the Yachtsmen (3-5) at Falmouth.

Caitlin Bull had seven saves for Falmouth. Haley Moody turned aside five shots for the shutout.

GREELY 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Ella Novick had two goals and an assist as Greely (3-4-1) defeated the Raiders (2-6) at Fryeburg.

Novick fed Maddy Perfetti for a 1-0 lead after 13:35, then pushed the lead to 2-0 a minute later from Hannah Perfetti. Kaylee Emery, from Jade Fox, pulled Fryeburg within 2-1 at 16:20, but Novick added a final goal with nine minutes to play. Sydney Pickett assisted.

Kylie Rogers made three saves for Greely and Bridget Fahey four for Fryeburg.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, WAYNFLETE/MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 0: Hayden Sawyer had a goal and an assist for the Hawks (6-1) against the Flyers (0-6) at South Hiram.

Savanna Marlowe opened the scoring unassisted after eight minutes, and Tiffany Garland extended the lead from Sawyer with seven minutes to go in the half.

Sawyer added a late unassisted goal.

Charlotte Dean had 12 saves for Waynflete. Haley Babb stopped three shots for the Hawks.

LAKE REGION 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Paige Davis scored twice to lead the Lakers (4-4) past the Patriots (1-7) at Naples.

Dessi Berry added an unassisted goal. Olivia Deschenes and Kendyl Ridlon each had an assist.

Arianna Hoot and Maddy Nelson combined for one save to record the shutout. Alicia Credit stopped 12 shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2, HALL-DALE 1: Rylee Sevigny scored the deciding goal early in the second half to lift the Falcons (4-5) over Hall-Dale (2-6) at Farmingdale.

Avery Sevigny had the other goal for Mountain Valley and Alyssa Akers made five saves.

Carly Corbin scored from Maddy Merrill for the Bulldogs. Kaylee Magee made 13 saves.

DIRIGO 5, OAK HILL 4: Maegan Sheehy scored two goals and had an assist, but it wasn’t enough for the Raiders (4-5), who fell to the Cougars (5-3) at Wales.

