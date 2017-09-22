Please join me in voting for Bree LaCasse for an at-large seat on the Portland City Council.

As an entrepreneur who builds work spaces for small businesses, I see Bree as a fellow community builder. She is part of the network of doers who are enhancing Portland’s reputation as a great city to live and work in.

Portland’s creative economy is flourishing, and startups, remote workers and freelancers are flocking here to be a part of the unique lifestyle opportunities.

Bree represents the smart-growth initiatives while maintaining a dedication to the city’s roots, legacy and people. She also surrounds herself with a diverse intersection of entrepreneurs and thought leaders and will be an effective agent in growing the creative economy. We’d do well to have her represent us on the City Council as we continue to build this great city.

Patrick Roche

founder and president, Think Tank Coworking

Portland

