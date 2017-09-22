I never thought the national media could sink any lower with their daily haranguing of President Trump. But they crawled under the snake’s belly with the slamming of Trump’s 11-year-old boy and the clothes he was wearing, and the shoes that first lady Melania Trump wore on the plane to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The truest assessment of the national media was stated by actor Denzel Washington: “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.”

Today’s media motto is “get it out first.” “Extra, extra, read all about it.” “We now interrupt this program for breaking news …”

The approach seems to be: “Don’t worry whether it is factual – we will print a retraction on the bottom of Page 27 in small print.”

Many lives have been ruined by the “get it out first” mentality. And they wonder why the majority of people don’t trust or believe in the media!

Craig Elliott

Bristol

