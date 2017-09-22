A Lewiston man has been sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison on federal robbery conspiracy and gun charges.

Kourtney Williams, 27, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy on charges of interstate robbery conspiracy and using a firearm during a crime of violence. In addition to the jail term, Levy also sentenced Williams to five years of supervised release.

Williams was found guilty in a jury trial on Sept. 12, 2016.

According to authorities and evidence presented in the trial, on Aug. 2, 2014, Williams and an associate broke into a house in Minot, planning to steal drugs and money from the occupants. During the robbery, Williams used a handgun to threaten and assault those in the house.

