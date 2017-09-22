FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Running back Rex Burkhead was ruled out Friday for the New England Patriots’ game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Burkhead suffered a rib injury last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive lineman Vincent Valentine also was ruled out.

Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Danny Amendola were listed as questionable. Both players said after practice Friday that they were ready to play.

Gronkowski left the game against the Saints with a groin injury. Amendola didn’t play last week after suffering head and knee injuries in a season-opening loss to Kansas City.

Also listed as questionable for New England was linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who missed the win over the Saints with a knee injury.

The Patriots also signed defensive lineman Geneo Grissom from the practice squad to replace Valentine, and signed wide receiver Riley McCarron to the practice squad.

COWBOYS: A federal appeals court set oral arguments for Oct. 2 in the NFL’s bid to reinstate running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over a domestic case in Ohio, meaning he’ll play at least two more games.

PACKERS: A hip injury is threatening defensive lineman Mike Daniels’ ironman streak. Daniels hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season, with 50 consecutive regular-season starts and 77 consecutive regular-season appearances.

JETS: Cornerback Buster Skrine was fined $24,309 by the NFL for a helmet hit last week at Oakland.

• New York will be without starting right guard Brian Winters for its home opener Sunday against Miami because of an abdominal injury.

FALCONS: Atlanta will be without three starters Sunday when it faces Detroit in a game between unbeaten teams: Linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., right tackle Ryan Schraeder and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw.

TITANS: Running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice but his status for Sunday’s game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.

RAIDERS: Cornerback Sean Smith’s sore neck and shoulder appear to be getting better and Coach Jack Del Rio hopes Smith will be able to play Sunday at Washington.

GIANTS: Middle linebacker B.J. Goodson and right tackle Bobby Hart will miss the game Sunday at Philadelphia.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville expects left tackle Cam Robinson and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play Sunday against Baltimore despite injuries.

BILLS: Buffalo will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus when it plays Denver. Neither player practiced this week.

WASHINGTON: Cornerback Josh Norman, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley are among the five players who will be game-time decisions Sunday night against Oakland.

VIKINGS: The team said that quarterback Sam Bradford won’t play Sunday against Tampa Bay because of his ailing left knee.

