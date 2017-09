Portland Public Schools’ food service has been working with Cultivating Community to help children learn about nutrition, science and stewardship. As part of that effort, second-graders at Riverton Elementary School went to work Friday harvesting potatoes that were planted at the school in the spring.

The food service will serve the potatoes, along with potatoes from local farms, during a special local foods day next week.

