Route 1 southbound in Scarborough reopened Friday after of a water main break closed the road entirely Thursday afternoon.

A southbound lane of Route 1 between Hillcrest Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road reopened after 8:00 Friday, according to Scarborough police. Northbound lanes reopened overnight.

Southbound is reduced to one lane for approximately 250 feet from Pleasant Hill Road before it opens back up to two lanes. That traffic pattern will remain in place through the weekend and into early next week as crews do final repairs, said Michelle Clements, water district spokesperson.

The Portland Water District reported the break around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The water main break and load closure led to major traffic backups in town, according to Scarborough police.

Clements said some customers’ water service was affected, but was restored overnight.

