FLORENCE, Italy — Britain is prepared to abide by European Union rules and pay into the bloc’s funds for two years after leaving the EU in March 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday in a conciliatory speech intended to revive foundering exit talks.

The proposal got a positive, if muted, reception from the EU’s chief negotiator.

A poster showing British Prime Minister Theresa May is displayed during a protest staged by a group of U.K. citizens living in Italy, in Florence, Italy, on Friday. Rosaria Caramiello/ ANSA via AP Associated Press/Alessandra Tarantino British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her speech in Florence, Italy, on Friday. May will try to revive foundering Brexit talks and unify her fractious government by proposing a two-year transition after Britain's departure from the European Union in 2019, during which the U.K. would continue to pay into the bloc's funds.

But it raised hackles among pro-Brexit U.K. politicians, who accused May of delaying a divorce that is sought by a majority of British voters.

May traveled to Florence, Italy – birthplace of the Renaissance – in hopes of rebooting negotiations with the EU that have stalled over issues including the price the U.K. must pay to leave and the rights of EU citizens in Britain.

May’s speech was intended to kick-start the process before talks resume next week in Brussels. But while it was strong on praise for the EU and for shared European values, the few concrete details were far from addressing Brussels’ concerns.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said the speech showed a “constructive spirit” but “must be translated into negotiating positions” to make real progress.

May said Britain and the EU share “a profound sense of responsibility” to ensure that their parting goes smoothly.

She urged the EU to be “creative” and forge a new economic relationship not based on any current trade model.

