STRONG — A Lewiston woman who is a teacher at Mt. Abram High School was injured Friday morning when her car drifted into the path of a tractor-trailer truck loaded with logs on Route 4, police said.

Dayle Castonguay, 25, told police that she had something in her eye and was rubbing it and the car drifted over into oncoming traffic as she was traveling toward Strong, Maine State Police Trooper Eric Ward said.

Dayle Castonguay, 25, of Lewiston, was injured when her car collided with a fully loaded tractor-trailer truck hauling logs Friday morning on Route 4 in Strong, police said. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The truck, driven by Albert Silver, 43, of Bryant Pond, was heading toward Farmington, he said.

Silver tried to go right to avoid the accident but the truck hit the guardrail and it brought him back to the left, Ward said.

The vehicles collided on the front-drivers’ corners, he said.

Silver was not injured in the accident, which was reported at 7:07 a.m., he said.

Firefighters had to extricate Castonguay from her car, he said. She was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Ward said he had talked to Castonguay following the accident and it sounds like she has a broken leg.

“She was fortunate. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Both the tractor-trailer truck, owned by R.C. McLucas of Porter, and Castonguay’s car received significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, Ward said.

Ward was assisted by Franklin County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steven Lowell and Deputy Sandy Burke at the scene. Strong Fire Department and Farmington Fire Rescue Department, a Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and NorthStar personnel also assisted at the scene.

