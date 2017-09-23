LONDON — British actor Colin Firth says he has taken Italian citizenship as a “sensible” move amid global political uncertainty.

Firth, who is married to environmentalist Livia Giuggioli, said he has become a dual U.K.-Italian citizen, and his wife is applying for British nationality. Their two sons already have dual citizenship.

The 57-year-old Firth said Saturday he and his wife had never thought much about their different passports, “but now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same.”

Firth has been quoted as calling Brexit a disaster.

