NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, Bo Scarbrough added two TDs and top-ranked Alabama routed Vanderbilt 59-0 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Alabama (4-0), which has won 19 straight over the SEC East, hasn’t lost to Vanderbilt (3-1) since 1984 or in Nashville since 1969. Both streaks were assured at the end of the first quarter with Alabama up 21-0.

Alabama's Damien Harris dives into the end zone during the Crimson Tide's 59-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns. Associated Press/Mark Humphrey Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

(2) CLEMSON 34, BOSTON COLLEGE 7: Adam Choice had a 6-yard tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter and Travis Etienne had two scoring runs in the final six minutes as the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) wore down the Eagles (1-3, 0-2) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(5) USC 30, CALIFORNIA 20: Stephen Carr ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown two plays after the defense forced one of its six turnovers, and the Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) won their 13th straight game, beating California (3-1, 0-1) at Berkeley, California.

(16) TCU 44, (6) OKLAHOMA STATE 31: Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) upset the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(8) MICHIGAN 28, PURDUE 10: Chris Evans ran for two touchdowns in the second half and backup quarterback John O’Korn rallied the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) from a halftime deficit in a win over the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

(10) OHIO STATE 54, UNLV 21: J.T. Barrett threw touchdown passes to five receivers in the first half, and the Buckeyes (3-1) cruised to a win over the Rebels (1-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 27, (12) FLORIDA STATE 21: Ryan Finley threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 ACC) got their first road win over a ranked team since 2008, defeating the Seminoles (0-2, 0-1) in Tallahassee, Florida.

(13) VIRGINIA TECH 38, OLD DOMINION 0: Josh Jackson threw for three touchdowns and Steven Peoples scored three, leading the Hokies (4-0) past the Monarchs (2-2).

(14) MIAMI (Fla.) 52, TOLEDO 30: Malik Rosier threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Walton needed only 11 carries to rush for a career-best 204 yards and another score, and the Hurricanes (2-0) rallied past the Rockets (3-1) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(19) LOUISVILLE 42, KENT STATE 3: Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns to set a Louisville career record and lead the No. 19 Cardinals (3-1) to a victory over the Golden Flashes (1-3) in Louisville, Kentucky.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 28, RHODE ISLAND 14: Trevor Knight hit Neil O’Connor on a 76-yard scoring strike early in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildcats’ win over the Rams before a record crowd of 22,135 in Durham, New Hampshire.

HARVARD 45, BROWN 28: Jake Smith, the first freshman to start at quarterback since 2001 for Harvard, threw for a score in an Ivy League opener at Boston.

