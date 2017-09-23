FREEPORT—The York field hockey team may have had its 58-game win streak snapped, but remains tough to beat.

Sydney Bouchard scored two goals 33 seconds apart to propel the four-time defending Class B state champions to a 3-0 win against Freeport in a Western Maine Conference game Saturday.

It was the Wildcats’ fourth win since Greely recorded a 2-0 win at York on Sept. 14, their first loss since the 2013 state title game.

York (7-1) remains a work in progress.

“There are just little things we need to fix and make some adjustments on,” York Coach Barb Marois said, “and those little things are going to make a big difference, I think.”

The last time these teams met was in last season’s Class B South quarterfinals when the Wildcats ran away with an 8-0 win.

“When you play that hard and keep (York) so close it’s frustrating at the end when you see that score, and it’s not quite reflective of the first 20, 25 minutes of that game,” Freeport Coach Marcia Wood said. “It’s the same frustration I feel in some of the games we lose. We let up in the last minute.”

Neither team was able to sustain much offense in the early going.

Less than 10 minutes in, Freeport goalie Katelyn Rouleau, who made six saves, kicked a shot from Bouchard away from the goal on the first of three York penalty corners.

With less than four minutes left in the first half, the Wildcats clicked on a penalty corner with Bouchard, a senior forward, putting in a shot from 10 yards out to the right of the goal after Bailey Oliver passed the ball to her from the top of the arc.

Moments later, Bouchard struck again on a fast break by putting in a shot from just inside the top of the arc after receiving a feed from Jessa Smith.

“I’m not mad about how (my players) play,” Wood said. “I’m mad about how they react to (allowing) goals. There was a definite change in their demeanor on the field after that (first) goal.”

The Wildcats held a decisive edge in possession. They outshot the Falcons (5-3-1) by an 8-1 margin and had a 16-6 edge in penalty corners.

“We’ve got a lot of girls from the defensive end back from last season and that’s good to have some experience back there,” Marois said.

With 59 seconds left, Smith completed the scoring when she converted a pass from sophomore midfielder Cassie Reinertson after Oliver inserted the ball on the Wildcats’ final penalty corner of the game.

“We’re still working on (the corners) and the execution piece to be able to finish on those,” Marois said.

Wood found some solace in the fact that the loss wasn’t a blowout.

“That’s the closest we’ve ever played York,” she said. “The last time we played them it was 8-0 so I guess it’s an improvement but I’m frustrated because we could have had (the game).”

