TORONTO — First lady Melania Trump on Saturday encouraged the American team participating in an Olympic-style competition for wounded service members and veterans to take their “fighting spirit” and “bring home the gold.”

She also applauded the team members for their contributions, calling them “our heroes.”

Melania Trump holds a bilateral meeting ahead of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, Saturday. Danny Lawson/PA via AP

“On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe,” she said at a reception at a downtown Toronto hotel for the nearly 100 U.S. athletes competing in the Invictus Games, a creation of Britain’s Prince Harry.

“I also want to wish you good luck, though I know you won’t need it in these games,” she said.

“Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold.”

The first lady shook hands with some of the athletes and posed for photos before she departed to prepare for her next appointment: meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She was also attending the opening ceremony for the games.

Her first piece of business after arriving earlier Saturday was to visit with Prince Harry.

She was heard telling the prince, whom she was meeting for the first time, that she had just arrived on a flight from Washington. President Trump was spending the weekend at his golf club in central New Jersey.

“Nice to meet you,” Harry said as they were introduced and shook hands. They stood together and smiled for the British and American news media before sitting in adjoining club chairs placed in front of their countries’ respective flags.

