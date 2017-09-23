Portland High kicker Quinn Clarke’s 27-yard field goal attempt with 20.3 seconds to play was initially ruled good by the head umpire, who was standing behind the kicker. He then changed his mind, ruling it wide left, and preserving Windham’s 7-6 Class A North victory Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The loss dropped Portland to 0-4. Windham improved to 3-1.

Earlier in the game Clarke had missed two other field goals, one blocked by Justin Lebrecque.

Windham scored first on a 12-yard run by Treva Valliere with 4:55 left in the first half.

Portland had five scoreless trips inside the Windham 20 before quarterback Terion Moss scored on a 16-yard run with 10:35 left in the game to cut the lead to 7-6. Portland tried for two points to take the lead and Moss was stopped on the two-point run by Tanner Bernier.

This story will be updated.

