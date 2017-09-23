MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a game-winning two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning Saturday off closer Wade Davis, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Shaw jumped up and down near the plate as he waited for the ball to clear the left-field fence. The Brewers had lost the first two games of the pivotal series in extra innings.

Milwaukee moved back within 4 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago.

With eight days left in the regular season, the Cubs still seem to be in good shape to win a second straight division title.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 2: Evan Gattis hit a three-run homer to back a solid start by Charlie Morton and Houston won at home to further dampen Los Angeles’ wild-card hopes.

Justin Upton hit two home runs for the Angels, who matched a season worst with their sixth straight loss.

YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 1: New York returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence, clinching no worse the a wild card with a win at Toronto behind Greg Bird’s three-run homer.

Sonny Gray (10-11) allowed one run and four hits in six innings as the Yankees won for the 11th time in 14 games and at 86-68 matched their season high of 18 games over .500. New York celebrated its 53rd postseason berth in a low-key manner on the field after former-Yankee Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending groundout off Aroldis Chapman, then sprayed bubbly in the visitors’ clubhouse.

INDIANS 11, MARINERS 4: Francisco Lindor led off the game with his 33rd home run, the most by a Cleveland middle infielder, in a rout at Seattle for their 28th victory in 30 games.

Carlos Carrasco (17-6) matched teammate Cory Kluber and Chris Sale of Boston for the most wins in the AL, allowing one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Yan Gomes homered twice and had four RBI, and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs.

NOTES

MARLINS: Jeff Conine, who was special assistant to the club president, was part of the purge of team executives before the sale of the franchise. Also fired were Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Tony Perez, and former manager Jack McKeon.

YANKEES: Pitcher Luis Severino was hit in the back of the left shoulder by a line drive while Toronto was taking batting practice.

Severino didn’t appear to suffer a serious injury in the accident.

BRAVES: Manager Brian Snitker said he still doesn’t know if he will return next year after meeting with front-office executives.

RANGERS: Manager Jeff Banister left the team to be with his ill mother.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.