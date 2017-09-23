A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an automobile on Court Street in Auburn on Friday.

Police said in a prepared statement that Reginald Clement of Anson was killed when his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck at 5:52 p.m. by a 2006 Chrysler operated by Steve Primavera, 33, of New Gloucester as Clement traveled east on Court Street.

Clement was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by Auburn Fire Rescue where he died from his injuries.

Primavera was not hurt.

Maine State Police are helping Auburn Police with the investigation.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

PressHerald.com disables reader comments on certain news stories, including those dealing with sexual assaults and other violent crimes, personal tragedy, racism and other forms of discrimination.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.