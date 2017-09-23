MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

That’s the region most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit on Sept.

It also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Thursday.

It’s not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

The quake was much weaker than the one that hit on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people and knocking down buildings across the capital.

Quake alarms sounded in Mexico City as a new quake struck, prompting people with fresh memories of this week’s devastating temblor to flee homes and hotels.

Alejandra Castellanos was on the second floor of a hotel in a central neighborhood and ran down the stairs and outside with her husband.

In her words, “I was frightened because I thought, not again!”

At the site of an office that collapsed Tuesday, street signs swayed and rescuers briefly evacuated from atop the pile of rubble before returning to work.

Nataniel Hernandez lives in Tonala, one of the cities hardest hit by an earlier, Sept. 7 quake, which struck off the coast of southern Mexico with a magnitude of 8.1.

He said by phone that it was one of the strongest movements he has felt since then. But he adds, “Since Sept. 7 it has not stopped shaking.”

