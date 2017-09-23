SACO — C.J. LaBreck returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, and finished with four touchdowns as Thornton Academy rolled to a 38-0 win over Cheverus in a Class A football game Saturday at Hill Stadium.

LaBreck had an 85-yard punt return in the first quarter and a 44-yard touchdown catch in the second to help Thornton build a 20-0 halftime lead. Will Mitchell added a 59-yard TD run in the second quarter.

LaBreck returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards, then caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Mitchell later in the third quarter. Anthony Bracamonte caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.

Cheverus fell to 1-3 while Thornton improved to 4-0 heading into a home game next Saturday against defending state champion Bonny Eagle.

NOKOMIS 35, MEDOMAK VALLEY 7: Brock Graves caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Haining on the Warriors’ first play, and Nokomis (3-1) rolled to a win in Newport.

Tyler Pelletier returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and Colby Pinette ran for a pair of scores.

Medomak Valley is now 1-3.

WINSLOW 56, BELFAST 14: The Black Raiders (3-1) scored on all six possessions while racking up 352 yards in the first half against the Lions (0-4) in Winslow.

Ryan Fredette rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as Winslow raced to a 42-0 lead. Seven players scored for the Black Raiders, including quarterback Ryan Gagnon, who had a 1-yard TD run and a 31-yard touchdown pass to Colby Pomeroy.

SOCCER

MASSABESIC 2, WESTBROOK 1: James Davenport’s goal in overtime gave the Mustangs (1-7) a win over the Blue Blazes (2-6) in Westbrook.

Westbrook’s Austin Pierce scored with an assist from Jean Marc Lohomboli in the first half. Noah Perry tied it midway through the second half, assisted by Cameron Goodrich.

Winter Whitten assisted on the winning goal.

Joshua Castonguay made 18 saves for Massabesic. Westbrook’s Jacob Brackett stopped six shots.

YORK 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Quenton Convery scored in the first half and Nicholas Rainforth got an insurance goal in the second half as the Wildcats (7-1) defeated the Patriots (3-3) in Gray.

York keeper Daniel Fountain had to make only one save. Brannon Gilbert stopped nine shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

BONNY EAGLE 3, WINDHAM 1: Zack Allocca scored twice to lead the Scots (5-2) over the Eagles (1-6) in Windham.

After Allocca gave Bonny Eagle a 1-0 lead, Evan Glicos tied the game with 10:07 remaining in the first half.

The Scots regained the lead, however, on Andrew Ettinger’s goal with 27 seconds left in the first half. Allocca converted a penalty kick in the second half.

Connor Redlon recorded 18 saves for Bonny Eagle, while Alex Wilkins stopped eight shots for Windham.

WAYNFLETE 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Asker Hussein scored twice and set up the other goal by Luca Antolini as the Flyers (4-0-1) beat the Panthers (2-3-1) in Yarmouth.

Max Winson made five saves to record the shutout. Connor Clock of NYA stopped 14 shots.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, LAKE REGION 0: Noah Hart recorded a hat trick to lead the Raiders (2-6) over the Lakers (1-7) in Fryeburg.

Colin Pietrantonio, Aiden McLaughlin, Gaige Daigle and Gunnar Gurnis also scored. Gurnis added two assists.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Lauren Pusey-Nazzaro gave Lincoln (5-1-2) a halftime lead and Terry Matsuda converted a penalty kick in the second half as the Eagles beat the Panthers (3-4-1) in Newcastle.

RICHMOND 4, RANGELEY 0: Matt Rines scored three goals to lead the Bobcats (8-0) to a win over the Lakers (1-5) in Rangeley.

Nate Kendrick added a goal and assist, and Trystin Shea and Zach Small each had an assist.

Hunter Lowell made 13 saves for Rangeley.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.