YORK — Delaney LaBonte and Sophia Lewis scored second-half goals as York rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Gray-New Gloucester in a Class B South girls’ soccer match Saturday.

Brianna Jordan had a goal and an assist for Gray-New Gloucester (3-4-1), which led 2-0 after Jaley Martin’s goal 30 seconds into the second half.

Chelsea Davis made 15 saves for the Patriots.

York is now 3-3-1.

WELLS 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Hannah Cottis scored three unassisted goals to lead the Warriors (5-2) past the Raiders (0-7) at Fryeburg.

Lauren Bartlett made three saves for Wells.

BRUNSWICK 2, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: The Dragons (7-0) got second-half goals from Lea Scrapchansky and Isabella Banks to beat the Broncos (3-3-1) in Hampden.

Sara Scrapchansky and Maeve Arthur each had an assist. Beth Labbe needed only one save for the shutout.

Emily Dysart made 17 saves for Hampden.

GORHAM 3, FALMOUTH 0: Courtney Cushing had two goals and an assist to propel the Rams (5-1-1) past the Yachtsmen (2-5) at Gorham.

Cushing set up Hallie Shiers for the only goal of the first half.

Maddie Hincher and Emma Forgues assisted on Cushing’s goals.

SCARBOROUGH 10, BIDDEFORD 1: Gabby Panagakos collected four goals for the Red Storm (7-0) in a win over the Tigers (1-6) at Biddeford.

Molly Murnana and Ashley Sabatino each had a pair of goals, and Lizzy Flanders and Lauren Sabatino chipped in with a goal apiece.

Ailiana Keely scored for Biddeford, assisted by Serena Speight.

MARSHWOOD 11, WESTBROOK 0: Natalie Herbold and Zoe Boyer each scored three goals and Katherine Page added two as the Hawks (6-0-1) defeated the Blue Blazes (2-5) at Westbrook.

Molly Walker, Rori Coomey and Angelina Bisson also scored.

RICHMOND 0, RANGELEY 0: Sydney Tilton made one save for Richmond (4-3-1) and Sydney Royce had 10 saves for Rangeley (3-1-2) in a scoreless draw, at Rangeley.

WINSLOW 2, ERSKINE ACADEMY 2: Carly Warn converted a through pass from Grace Bilodeau late in regulation as Winslow (4-1-1) earned a draw against Erskine (4-1-3), in Winslow.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Shannon Murphy had 11 assists for the Red Riots (4-3) as they swept past the Hawks (1-5) in South Berwick, 25-20, 25-14, 25-10.

Molly Mawhinney chipped in with seven kills and Katie Whitmore had six aces.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.