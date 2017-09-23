SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Josh Henry caught a touchdown pass with 52 seconds left and Western New England beat Husson 21-14 in a college football game Saturday.

John Smith led Husson (2-1) with 128 yards rushing.

Western New England is 2-2.

Husson scored in the first half on a 4-yard pass from Aidan Hogan to Cory Brandon, and a 55-yard rushing touchdown by Robenson Saintard.

TRINITY 51, BATES 0: Sonny Puzzo threw four touchdown passes and the Bantams (2-0) cruised past the Bobcats (0-2) in Lewiston.

Peter Boyer rushed for 46 yards for Bates, and Kyle Flaherty added 43 yards.

WILLIAMS 24, COLBY 7: The Ephs (2-0) overcame an early 7-0 deficit and defeated the Mules (0-2) in Waterville.

Colby took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Jack O’Brien’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Miner.

Leading 17-7, Williams closed out the game with a touchdown on a 13-yard fumble recovery with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

MIDDLEBURY 41, BOWDOIN 14: Jared Lebowitz had four touchdown passes and the Panthers (2-0) raced out a 41-0 lead in a victory over the Polar Bears (0-2) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run by Griff Stalcup and a 4-yard run by Nate Richam.

MERCHANT MARINE 56, MAINE MARITIME 31: Merchant Marine (2-1) rushed for 577 yards and defeated Maine Maritime (0-3) in Castine.

Brice Moore led the rushing attack for Merchant Marine with 137 yards and four touchdowns.

Corey Creeger rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns for Maine Maritime.

MEN’S SOCCER

SMCC 13, HAMPSHIRE COLLEGE 1: Senai Yenie’s hat trick led the Seawolves (2-5, 2-5 YSCC) over Hampshire College (0-4, 0-4) in South Portland.

COLBY-SAWYER 3, HUSSON 1: The Chargers (4-4, 3-0 NAC) led 3-0 in the second half and held on to defeat the Eagles (2-4, 1-2) in New London, New Hampshire.

COLBY 2, TRINITY 0: Evan Dwyer and Jansen Aoyama scored in the first half, and the Mules (3-2-1, 1-2-1 NESCAC) defeated the Bantams (1-5, 0-4) in Waterville.

BOWDOIN 3, MIDDLEBURY 1: Moctar Niang scored twice to lead the Polar Bears (5-2, 3-1 NESCAC) over the Panthers (5-2, 2-2) in Brunswick.

WESLEYAN 4, BATES 2: The Cardinals (5-1, 1-1 NESCAC) scored two late goals to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the Bobcats (3-1, 1-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Antonio Heredia and Peder Bakken each scored for Bates.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Dennis Vazquez scored on a penalty kick in the second overtime as the Anchormen (3-3-1, 2-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (3-4, 0-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Charlie Mull and Riley Dinsmore-Patch scored for USM.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, EASTERN NAZARENE 0: Nathan Delesdernier scored to lift the Nor’easters (2-7, 1-1 CCC) past the Lions (0-6, 0-2) in North Quincy, Massachusetts.

SAINT JOSEPH’S 7, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Seven different players scored for the Monks (6-0-1, 2-0-1 GNAC) in a victory over the Falcons (4-4, 1-2) in Standish.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

LASELL 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Carly Zdanek scored as the Lasers (4-3, 4-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (5-4, 2-3) in Newton, Massachusetts.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, EASTERN NAZARENE 0: The Nor’easters (5-3, 1-1 CCC) scored four second-half goals to beat the Lions (4-4, 0-2) at Quincy, Massachusetts.

BATES 1, WESLEYAN 0: Caroline Bogue scored with 8:51 left to lift the Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 NESCAC) past the Cardinals (3-2-1, 0-2-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

TRINITY 1, COLBY 0: Tricia Pollock scored early in the second half to lift the Bantams (2-4-1, 1-3 NESCAC) past the Mules (2-3-1, 0-3-1) in Waterville.

BOWDOIN 2, MIDDLEBURY 0: Emma Beane and Brigit Bergin scored as the Polar Bears (2-2-1, 1-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (3-2, 1-2) in Brunswick.

SMCC 9, HAMPSHIRE COLLEGE 0: Callie O’Brien had three goals and the Seawolves (5-3, 2-0 Yankee Small College Conference) beat Hampshire College (1-3, 0-2) in South Portland.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Three players scored as the Anchormen (3-4, 1-1 Little East) beat the Huskies (2-5, 0-2) in Gorham.

FIELD HOCKEY

MIDDLEBURY 1, BOWDOIN 0: Annie Leonard scored in double overtime and the Panthers (4-1, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (3-2, 3-2) in Brunswick.

BATES 4, WESLEYAN 2: Taylor Lough scored twice to lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-2 NESCAC) over the Cardinals (2-4, 0-2) in Middletown, Connecticut.

COLBY 3, TRINITY 2: Merel van Gijzen scored late in the second half and the Mules (4-2, 2-2 NESCAC) defeated the Bantams (1-4, 0-4) in Waterville.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, MOUNT IDA 0: Libby Pomerleau scored two goals as the Monks (4-3, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Mustangs (4-3, 1-2) in Newton, Massachusetts.

