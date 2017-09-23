BASKETBALL

Anthony leaves Knicks in trade with Thunder

The New York Knicks agreed Saturday to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he will join Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

New York will get Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick.

Anthony will see his old teammates soon: The Knicks open the regular season Oct. 19 at Oklahoma City.

SOCCER

MLS: Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara scored late goals and the New England Revolution, with a 2-1 win at Foxborough, Massachusetts, denied Toronto FC an opportunity to clinch the Supporters’ Shield as the team with the best regular-season record.

Kamara scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute with a header off Nguyen’s cross. The Revs (11-4-5) avoided playoff elimination and extended their undefeated streak at home against Toronto FC (18-5-8) to six games. Toronto has three matches remaining to clinch the Shield with a magic number of three points.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Simon Mignolet’s late penalty save secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for visiting Liverpool over Leicester.

GOLF

PGA: Paul Casey shot a 5-under 65 to build a two-shot lead in the Tour Championship at Atlanta, leaving him one round away from ending eight years without winning.

Casey is at 12-under 198, two shots ahead of Kevin Kisner (64) and rookie Xander Schauffele (65). Casey’s only victory was in 2009 at the Houston Open. A win Sunday might be enough to also give him the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark leads the Portugal Masters by one shot at Vilamoura after carding a 3-under-par 68 in the third round.

TENNIS

MOSELLE OPEN: Benoit Paire reached his first final of the year, defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1, 7-6 (5) at Metz, France.

The seventh-seeded Frenchman, who lost his four previous semifinals this year, faces a German qualifier, Peter Gojowczyk, on Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Fabio Fognini will play for his second ATP title of the year and Damir Dzumhur for the first of his career in the final in Russia.

HOCKEY

NHL: Martin Frk and Frans Nielsen scored two goals each to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the visiting Boston Bruins 5-1 in a preseason game.

Zane McIntyre started in goal for the Bruins and allowed four goals on 24 shots in two periods. Malcolm Subban stopped made three saves in the third. Austin Czarnik scored for Boston.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The New Orleans Saints released veteran defensive linemen Kendall Langford and Darryl Tapp and elevated two rookie defensive backs from their practice squad.

– Staff and news service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.