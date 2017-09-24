BIDDEFORD

Group donates $13,000 to breast care center

The Biddeford-Saco Country Club Ladies Association has donated more than $13,000 to the Southern Maine Health Care Center for Breast Care through its fundraiser, the 21st annual Pink on the Links Golf Tournament.

This is the sixth year that Laura Blanchette and the association have donated all proceeds from the tournament to the center. The club has contributed more than $74,000 to support care for breast cancer survivors in the community.

Free mammograms offered for women 40 and older

Southern Maine Health Care is accepting reservations through Friday for free mammograms to be offered in October for women, ages 40 and older, who are not covered by health insurance.

Those screenings will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Center for Breast Care, 1 Medical Center Drive in Biddeford, and from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Goodall Medical Office Building, 25A June St. in Sanford.

Registration is required by calling 283-7320.

Clubs prepare crutches for shipment to Africa

The Rotary Club of Saco Bay Sunset recently teamed up with Rotary clubs from Saco Bay, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth to hold the Rotary District 7780 Crutches 4 Africa Program. Club members prepared and packed 800 sets of crutches for shipment to Africa.

The retail value of the crutches is more than $30,000. This is the seventh such shipping of crutches overseen by rotary members.

Bank puts $50,000 toward Waterhouse Field project

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution and its Biddeford alumni gathered at Waterhouse Field last week to present a $50,000 check to the Biddeford School Department in support of the Waterhouse Field renovations.

Those funds are earmarked for a concession stand.

York County families may register for Head Start

York County’s Children’s Services is accepting registrations for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs, with locations in Biddeford, Berwick, Buxton, Kittery, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Sanford and Waterboro. All York County families who meet the eligibility guidelines may enroll their children in Head Start or Early Head Start – they do not need to be residents of those towns or cities.

Children’s Services classrooms operate Monday through Friday, providing quality care at no cost to families. The classrooms offer nutritious meals, health and development screenings and assessments, family support and health services, and experiences that support child development.

Register at http://www.seacoastonline.com/news/20170914/enrollment-underway-for-york-county-childrens-services

For details, call 459-2963.

PORTLAND

Agency takes applications for transit, technical panels

The Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System is accepting applications for appointee seats on its transit and technical committees.

The transit committee meets bimonthly at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays in Portland for up to two hours. The technical committee meets bimonthly at 8:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, for up to two hours in Portland.

Both committees offer a forum for discussion between local, state and federal officials on transportation planning, capital improvement project proposals, and studies to be done through the Unified Planning Work Program. The transit committee also decides on the allocation of Federal Transit Administration funds for the region’s transit systems.

The appointments are for three years each, with the option for reappointment.

Applicants should email a short explanation of interest, including a brief description of background, and which committee they are interested in serving on. Applications are due Friday.

For more details, call John Duncan at 774-9891 ext. 205 or go to www.pactsplan.org.

American Heart Association names board appointees

The American Heart Association has appointed new members to its board of directors.

Newly installed are Geoff Bruno, superintendent of Falmouth schools; Andrew Cook, vice president of People’s United Bank; Dr. Dervilla McCann, chief of population health at Central Maine Healthcare; and Dr. Brandei Wingard, medical director at Southern Maine Health Care Cardiology.

Dr. John O’Meara, a cardiologist with Portland Cardiology, also was appointed the new AHA Maine board president, and Richard Veilleux, program manager at MaineHealth, is the new AHA Maine board chair.

Cheverus raises $2,300 for hurricane relief effort

The Cheverus High School community has raised $2,300 to support hurricane relief efforts by participating in a Dress Down Day in lieu of regular school uniforms.

The school has two Jesuit high schools in Houston, Cristo Rey Jesuit and Strake Jesuit, as well as in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami, respresenting about 50 families whose homes were affected by recent hurricanes.

Catholic Charities is supplying humanitarian aid and resources to these areas as well. To make a donation to the relief efforts in Texas, Louisiana, Florida and the Caribbean, go to www.catholiccharitiesusa.org, call 703-549-1390 or 800-919-9338, or send a check, payable to Catholic Charities USA and marked “Hurricane Relief,” to Catholic Charities USA, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297.

SANFORD

Child development center holds graduation for 23

Waban’s Fraser-Ford Child Development Center recently held a graduation ceremony for 23 students at the Wormwood Center.

The center addresses the needs of preschool children with autism, developmental disabilities, severe medical issues, Down syndrome and other developmental delays. The center works to transition students into the public school system.

The center’s new autism therapy wing opens in October, offering four new classrooms, a multipurpose room, offices and therapy rooms.

Waban’s children’s programs provide services to more than 300 children and families throughout York County.

WELLS

Eight more students enroll in vocational program

York County Community College and the Maine Quality Centers have extended their agreement with Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick, adding eight students to the Next Gen Machining Program.

The program will train up to 96 new hires over the next year. The training for Maine residents includes 120 hours of instruction in precision machining, blueprint reading, geometric dimensioning and tolerancing, and mathematics over a six- week period.

Since the partnership began in February 2015, the college has trained 15 Next Gen Machining cohorts for Pratt & Whitney. The next section of classes starts in October.

For more details, call Stefanie Bourque, director of continuing education, at 216-4321 or email [email protected]

WATERBORO

Top winners announced in chili, chowder contest

The Waterborough Historical Society has announced the top three winners of its ninth annual Chili, Chowda & Apple Dessert contest, held Sept. 16.

Placing first through third in each category were:

• Chili: Al Elbrader’s Camp Chili, Dwayne Woodsome’s North Style Chili and Woody’s Restaurant’s Woody’s Wicked Awesome Chili.

• Chowder: Camry Andrews’ Triple Corn Chowda, Jodie Dyer’s Triple C Farm Fish Chowder and Brenda Hamilton’s Momma’s Sausage & Corn Chowda.

• Apple desserts: Abigail Higgins’ Caramel Apple Upside-Down Cake, Peg Walker’s Baked Apple Pie Cheesecake and Jodie Dyer’s Nana Dupre’s Apple Squares.

LINCOLN

Logging contractors group raises $71,547 for hospitals

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine recently raised $71,547, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in Maine, during its 21st annual Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament, held Sept. 15 at JATO Highlands Golf Course.

The tournament is the group’s largest annual fundraiser for charity. For more details, visit www.logaload.org.

WISCASSET

Fundraiser nets $4,000 for library lights upgrade

Friends of the Wiscasset Library raised more than $4,000 benefiting the Wiscasset Public Library’s “Light up the Library” project during a Bands for Books event at Seafield Farm.

The funds will be used to modernize the lighting system at the library.

