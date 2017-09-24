MONDAY

Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, including meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta. 5 to 7 p.m. at York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for ages 3 to 11, free for younger children. 324-8811.

SATURDAY

Church supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans. 4:30 p.m. Benton Falls Congregational Church, 104 Benton Falls Road, Benton. $8, $4 for children. 877-3105.

Public bean hole bean supper, featuring two kinds of beans cooked on the bean hole, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, homemade desserts and drinks. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8, $3 for children. 883-6540.

Applefest baked bean and casserole supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Manchester Community Church, 21 Readfield Road, Manchester. $7, $3.50 for children 12 and younger; $20 for families with small children. 441-6011.

Free potluck supper, 5 p.m. North Belgrade Community Center, 508 Smithfield Road, Belgrade. 465-7874.

Disaster relief public bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, casseroles and pies. 5 to 6 p.m. West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth. $8, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for 4 and younger. 797-4066. Benefiting hurricane relief efforts.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.