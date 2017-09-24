WELLS

Library hosts contest, end-of-life planning talk

The Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• An end-of-life planning panel discussion will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, featuring representatives from local funeral homes and advocacy groups.

• A teen game tournament featuring retro board games and Wii marathons will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The top scorers will win a prize.

This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more information, contact Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or call the library at 207-646-8181.

ST. GEORGE

Historical society explores merchants of bygone era

The St. George Historical Society will pay tribute to delivery persons of yesteryear in a program set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the St. George Grange Hall on Wiley’s Corner Road.

The program will focus on the salespeople who were a regular fixture of the town landscape about 60 years ago, including milkmen, breadmen, fish peddlers and meatmen, as well as Fuller Brush salesmen, Grand Union Coffee men and fruit peddlers.

A potluck will be held earlier at 6:30 p.m.

The program is free but donations are appreciated. For details, call James Skoglund at 372-8893.

WATERVILLE

High schoolers can learn about Thomas College

A representative from Thomas College will visit four high schools this week to talk with potential students.

On Tuesday, visits are planned at 12:30 p.m. at Scarborough High School and at 1:30 p.m. at South Portland High School.

Visits also are planned Wednesday at Deering High School at 8:30 a.m. and at Lake Region High School at 11:30 a.m.

For more details, go to www.thomas.edu.

SANFORD

Local naturalist will lead public on Autumn Walk

The Sanford/Springvale Trails Committee invites community members to join local naturalist Dr. Bud Johnston for the annual Autumn Walk, 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

This year’s outing will be at the Blanchard Project, a Sanford/Springvale Mousam Way Land Trust Environmental Reserve property, located on Blanchard Road, across from 255 Blanchard Road. Off-road parking is available.

The easily walked, kid-friendly trails will traverse over rolling, glacially deposited esker formations and an ancient outcrop which forms cliffs dropping into Branch River.

Several stops will be made for informational chats about different forest types, glacial “erratic” boulders, wetland vernal pool areas, meadowland restoration areas, Branch Stream and Branch River Fens, and a railroad company-built “Cattle Pass.”

Visit the Blanchard Project Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1192392210830993/ for a map and preview of the area.

