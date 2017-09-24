TORONTO — Jose Bautista had two hits and a walk in what was likely his final home game with the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving to a standing ovation during the ninth inning of a 9-5 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Aaron Judge homered twice for the Yankees, increasing his AL-leading total to 48 – one shy of the major league rookie record set by Mark McGwire in 1987. Judge has 11 home runs in September.

Toronto's Jose Bautista tips his hat to the crowd after leaving the game in the ninth inning of the Blue Jays' 9-4 win over New York on Sunday in Toronto. Associated Press/Jon Blacker, The Canadian Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

A day after clinching a postseason berth, New York dropped five games behind AL East-leading Boston with seven games to play. The Yankees’ lead over Minnesota for the top AL wild card was cut to 4½ games.

INDIANS 4, MARINERS 2: Corey Kluber threw seven strong innings to become the first 18-game winner in the American League, Jose Ramirez’s 29th home run snapped a 2-all tie, and Cleveland won in Seattle.

TWINS 10, TIGERS 4: Jorge Polanco and Eduardo Escobar homered, and Minnesota won in Detroit to complete a four-game sweep that moved the Twins closer to securing a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

WHITE SOX 8, ROYALS 1: Rookie right-hander Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs with his 18th homer and a double to lead Chicago past visiting Kansas City.

ORIOLES 9, RAYS 4: J.J. Hardy homered and scored twice as host Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

A’S 8, RANGERS 1: Khris Davis hit another big home run, Jharel Cotton pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball and Oakland extended its season-best winning streak to seven games with a win at home.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, BREWERS 0: Jose Quintana pitched a three-hitter for his second big league shutout, and Chicago won in Milwaukee to close in on a second straight NL Central title and damage the Brewers’ playoff hopes.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, MARLINS 2: J.D. Martinez lined a two-out RBI single to deep left field with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and host Arizona beat Miami to clinch the top wild card in the National League.

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 1: Clayton Kershaw became the first 18-game winner in the majors, pitching eight stingy innings to lead Los Angeles to a win at home.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0: Nick Pivetta outpitched Luiz Gohara in a matchup of rookies, Mikael Franco homered to break up a scoreless tie and Philadelphia won in Atlanta.

NATIONALS 3, METS 2: Max Scherzer struck out 10 and outpitched Jacob deGrom in a matchup of aces, and Washington won in New York to clinch home-field advantage in the NL Division Series.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 1: St. Louis stumbled against the Pirates for the second straight day, allowing home runs to Starling Marte and rookie Jordan Luplow in a stinging loss in Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 4: Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run third inning, Pat Valaika and Charlie Blackmon hit consecutive home runs in the ninth and Colorado won in San Diego to open a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card heading into the final week of the regular season.

