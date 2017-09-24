FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Somehow Tom Brady brought the New England Patriots back from the brink yet again.

Brady’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 23 seconds remaining gave the Patriots a 36-33 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium,

It was his fifth touchdown pass of the game and then he hooked up with Cooks for a two-point conversion.

Down 33-28 with 2:24 remaining, Brady drove the Patriots 75 yards in eight plays and 2:01. He converted a third-and-12 with a 15-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski and followed that by completing a 27-yard pass to Danny Amendola on a third-and-17.

Brady completed 25-of-35 passes for 378 yards. It was the sixth time in his career that Brady has thrown five touchdown passes in a game.

DeShauwn Watson completed 21-of-31 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards for the Texans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked four field goals, including two in the fourth quarter to give the Texans a 33-28 lead.

Sixteen Patriots took a knee during the national anthem, while some teammates linked arms. The Texans linked arms on their sideline.

The Patriots held a 28-27 lead after three quarters.

Brady’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 42-yarder to a sprinting Cooks, gave New England a 28-20 lead. But the Texans weren’t going away, and Watson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Griffin with 7:12 left in the third brought Houston within 28-27.

The Patriots led 21-20 in a very close first half. Brady had three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Chris Hogan, who was wide open on each play. The first went for 7 yards, on a crossing route across the end zone, to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead. The second went for 47 yards on a post across the middle with 3:58 left in the first half to give the Patriots their 21-20 lead. Hogan dove into the end zone to beat Houston defensive back Andre Hal to the pylon.

Brady’s other first-half touchdown pass was to Gronkowski.

Houston got a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jadaveon Clowney with 6:15 left in the second quarter to give the Texans a 20-14 lead.

This story will be updated.

