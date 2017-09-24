BASKETBALL

Los Angeles hangs on to win Game 1 of finals

Chelsea Gray’s pull-up jumper with 2 seconds to play helped the Los Angeles Sparks avoid what would have been a stunning collapse and take Game 1 of the WNBA finals, 85-84, over the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis.

Gray scored a career-high 27 points and Candace Parker added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Sparks. The Sparks led 28-2 in the first quarter and 78-66 with five minutes to play, but gave it all back after a charge from the Lynx.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Lucas Bjerregaard secured his first European Tour victory with a four-shot win at the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, Portugal after a 6-under 65 in the final round.

The Dane had eight birdies and two bogeys to finish overall on 20-under 264 at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, with Marc Warren of Scotland in second place.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Bernhard Langer pulled away with three straight birdies on the back nine at Pebble Beach and cruised to a three-shot victory at the PURE Insurance Championship, his fifth victory of the year and the 34th of his PGA Tour Champions career, in Pebble Beach, California.

The German star had never won at the iconic seaside venue on the Monterey Peninsula. It was also his first win since turning 60 last month. He earned $300,000 to push his season earnings to near $3 million.

TENNIS

LAVAR CUP: Roger Federer rallied to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (6), 11-9 and clinch the new tournament for Europe, in Praque.

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Unseeded Damir Dzumhur became the first player from Bosnia-Herzegovina to win an ATP World Tour singles title, beating Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the final in St. Petersburg, Russia.

MOSELLE OPEN: Qualifier Peter Gojowczyk won his maiden ATP title in his first final, defeating seventh-seeded Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-2 in Metz, France.

WUHAN OPEN: Katerina Siniakova beat a top-20 player for the sixth time this year when she ousted Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round in Wuhan, China.

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: Caroline Wozniacki overwhelmed Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 7-5 to retain her title in Tokyo.

ROAD RACING

BERLIN MARATHON: Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge held off the challenge of debutant Guye Adola to win.

The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 32 seconds, missing out on the world record by 35 seconds in wet conditions.

Adola finished 14 seconds behind.

Gladys Cherono won the women’s race in 2:20:23, ahead of Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga and fellow Kenyan Valary Ayabei.

SOCCER

MLS: Daniel Salloi and Diego Rubio each scored in the first half, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in Kansas City, Kansas to move within one point of first-place Vancouver in the Western Conference.

CYCLING

ROAD WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Peter Sagan of Slovakia became the first man to win three straight world road race titles, in Bergen, Norway, after holding off Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in a sprint finish.

