Now that might make you think twice about jumping off the dock. Mary Thorp sent in this photo taken by her vacationing neighbor, Ray Kimball, from Thomas Pond in Raymond. The snapping turtle "basked in the sun on our float after dragging himself out of the water and onto the raft."

They're not snappers, but these painted turtles found a spot on the Presumpscot River where Bruce Small was able to take this photo. "There are a lot of painted turtles, a variety of birds, and many, many water lilies," says Small.