BANGOR — Robert Burton was a man jealous to the point of obsession when he murdered his former girlfriend in Parkman in June 2015.

That was the picture painted by Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber Monday morning during opening statements in the first day of Burton’s murder trial.

Stephanie Gebo

“That man right there murdered her — shot her in the back three times,” Macomber told the jury at the Penobscot Judicial Center, pointing directly to Burton seated at the defendant s table.

Burton’s defense attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, told jurors that his client was the one invited to Stephanie Gebo’s home just days after he was ordered to leave. And it was Gebo who shot Burton first with her own handgun and a scuffle ensued and Gebo was shot to death.

“He loved Stephanie — he didn’t want to kill her,” Tzovarras told the jury.

Testimony Monday included Gebo’s daughter’ Sidney, now 15, who found her mother that morning lying face down in a pool of blood.

Burton, 40, took authorities on the longest manhunt in state history in June 2015.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gebo, then 37, in the Parkman home they once shared in Piscataquis County. A jury of nine men and six women was selected Friday for the trial.

Gebo lived in fear of Burton and slept with a gun at her side, according to court affidavits. Her body was discovered by her 13-year-old daughter.

Burton was spotted several times during the summer of 2015. A home monitoring camera caught him running through a Guilford camp around noon on July 6. Another person spotted Burton climbing into a canoe and rowing across a lake.

Burton walked into the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft on Aug. 11, 2015, and surrendered peacefully.

Gebo was last seen alive when she tucked her 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son into bed around 8:30 p.m. the night of June 4, 2015, according to police affidavits.

Gebo, a single mother of two, was shot to death with a pistol, according to police. She had broken up with Burton a week earlier. Gebo was killed the day after Burton’s probation for a domestic violence conviction that sent him to prison for 10 years ended.

According to the affidavit, Detective Micah Perkins found four shell casings from a 9 mm handgun and an open window in the bedroom where Gebo’s body was found. Medical Examiner Margaret Greenwald, who conducted the autopsy on Gebo on June 7, found multiple gunshot wounds to the lungs, spinal area and trachea and determined the death was a homicide.

A gun shop owner near the Abbott/Guilford town line sold Gebo a 9 mm handgun about three years earlier, police said. On June 4, Robert Burton told his father that Gebo had bought “either a Glock or Colt 9 mm handgun,” according to the affidavit.

Piscataquis County Sheriff John Goggin told WVII-TV in July of that year that Burton was wounded by Stephanie Gebo before he turned the gun on her.

“As he was climbing through the window that night, his would-be victim had a handgun and she shot at him,” Goggin said in the interview with the Bangor TV station. “He wasn’t armed at that time. She wounded him slightly, they got in a tussle over the gun and he just lost it. He got the gun away from her and he shot her and he killed her.”

This story will be updated.

