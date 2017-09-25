Icelandic shipping company Eimskip will start weekly container ship calls to Portland in December, hitting a goal the company set when it chose Maine for its North American headquarters almost five years ago.

Eimskip’s traffic through Portland has grown 20 percent every year since it started bi-weekly service to the city in 2013, the company said in a statement Monday.

“We are excited to finally reach our goal of weekly service to and from North America and Europe and the opportunities this will open up for us and our customers,” said Eimskip CEO Gylfi Sigfusson in a written statement.

Patrick Arnold, who manages the International Marine Terminal in Portland, said weekly calls to Portland will be a better fit for the weekly inventory cycles many companies use. Emskip’s plans coincide with planned upgrades at the port, including the addition of a second mobile harbor crane.

